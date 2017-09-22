Major shareholder information pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act

Company announcement No 47/2017 – 22 September 2017
Pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts., CVR-No. 21 41 19 14, that the company on 22 September 2017 has bought shares in Royal Unibrew A/S, so that Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts’ total holding of shares in Royal Unibrew A/S hereafter is 7,914,609 shares corresponding to 15.02% of the share capital.
Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 29 23 00 44.
Yours sincerely
Royal Unibrew A/S
Lars Jensen
CFO
