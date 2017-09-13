MakeMyTrip Limited Announces Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Breaking News
New Delhi and New York, September 13, 2017: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) (the “Company”), India’s leading online travel company, announced today that the annual meeting of its shareholders will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017, beginning at 5:00 pm, Indian Standard Time, at 19 Floor, Building No. 5, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon, 122002, India. The Company’s notice ofannual meeting and form of proxy were issued on September 12, 2017.

The Company’s Annual Report, notice of the annual meeting, form of proxy and annual consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements audited by KPMG Mauritius for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 are available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.makemytrip.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, free of charge, by sending a request by email to [email protected]

About MakeMyTrip Limited:

MakeMyTrip Limited is India’s leading online travel company. We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, over 45,000 hotels, 13,500 alternative accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 hotels and properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

