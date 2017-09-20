Makers of Vacu Vin wine accessories launch Jelly Belly Partyware nationwide – Fall, 2017

Indian Trail, NC, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Innovation Company USA, manufacturer of Vacu Vin barware and Tomorrow’s Kitchen gadgets, joins the recent Jelly Belly collectors craze by introducing a line of collectible and colorful licensed partyware. The collection is filled with whimsical and playful products for entertaining at home. Combining Jelly Belly Candy Company’s iconic colors and designs with high-quality Dutch-Designed partyware, the collection is sure to please collectors, entertainers and lovers of fun. The assortment of whimsical partyware will be available in stores autumn 2017.

Sweeten up an event with these six party accessories, and throw the ultimate Jelly Belly-themed gathering! For years, fans have been creating their own cocktails and desserts with Jelly Belly® jelly beans, and giving out the beloved candy as party favors. Now, it is even easier for collectors and non-collectors alike to add the festive flair of Jelly Belly to any party.

Jelly Belly Glass Markers – Set of 8 – SRP $7.99

Mark the occasion and your glass with Jelly Belly Glass Markers. The colorful, silicone glass markers are the same shape and color as your favorite Jelly Belly jelly beans, and are sold in a pack of eight. These super strong suction-cup glass markers stick securely to your glass for the duration of the party so you never lose sight of your glass!

Jelly Belly Ice Cube Tray – SRP $9.99

You’ve got your Jelly Belly Glass Markers on the glass, now fill it with Jelly Belly bean-shaped ice cubes! The silicone, dishwasher-safe Jelly Belly Ice Cube Tray makes the perfect Jelly Belly bean-shaped ice cubes, gelatin, fudge or other treats. For a surprise, add food coloring to the tray before freezing! Creating a delicious fudge dessert? Add Jelly Belly jelly beans to each piece for a sweet surprise.

Jelly Belly Party Picks – Set of 8 – SRP $9.99

Which flavor are you? Red Apple? Berry Blue? Cotton Candy? The set-of-eight reusable Jelly Belly Party Picks topped with a Jelly Belly jelly bean shape are the fun and eco-friendly way to snack at a party. Add a pop of color to your event while giving your guests a way to enjoy your delicious hors d’oeuvres. Match your Jelly Belly Party Pick with your Jelly Belly Glass Marker.

Jelly Belly Shot Glasses – Set of 6 – SRP $12.99

Take a shot at creating new flavors with Jelly Belly jelly beans in these Jelly Belly Shot Glasses. Mix and match existing Jelly Belly jelly beans to produce a new flavor experience. For example, two Draft Beer Jelly Belly beans plus one Red Apple Jelly Belly bean equals an Apple Cider Shandy-flavored “shot”. Set of six collectible glasses with a Jelly Belly jelly bean recipe book included.

Jelly Belly Set of 2 Champagne Flutes – SRP $12.99

Fill each glass with Champagne Jelly Belly jelly beans and toast at your next event. This set of two collectible glass champagne flutes is the perfect way to say “Cheers” at any party, or to give away as an elegant party favor.

PopSome Jelly Belly Snack Container – SRP $6.99

The Popsome Jelly Belly Snack Container is a clever way to store and enjoy your Jelly Belly beans and other small treats. Simply fill the container with your favorites and pop the silicone lid closed to seal tight and keep your snack fresh. Pop the patented Oxiloc lid up to dispense just the right amount every time! Close and save the rest for later.

International Innovation Company was established in 1986 in Delft, the Netherlands. For over 30 years this family-owned company has evolved into the leading brand within the housewares industry, offering an array of barware accessories and kitchen gadgets that are characterized by their quality and innovative functionality. International Innovation Company’s product portfolio includes the award-winning Vacu Vin and Tomorrow’s Kitchen lines, with products used in over 35 million households and more than 80 countries throughout the world. A specialist, European in-house design team are constantly striving to add new items to the company’s ever-evolving product portfolio to satisfy the demands of the savvy, modern-day consumer. The United States subsidiary its office and distribution center near Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about this or other International Innovation Company items, call 704 882 3521, or email [email protected]

