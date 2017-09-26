Maple Ridge Community Management Partnered with Toronto Hydro to Help Residents Lower Energy Fees

Breaking News
Toronto, ON, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa company, partnered with Toronto Hydro to help residents of the NY Towers – The Chrysler building save on energy fees by upgrading to LED lighting.

The NY Towers’ electricity accounts for a large portion of the condominium’s fees, so the board of directors began to research ways to mitigate those fees. The building had recently undergone a major CFL lighting upgrade, but after calculating the cost benefits of upgrading to LED lighting, the board unanimously voted to embark on the new energy saving project. The project was led by MRCM and Toronto Hydro; each company provided hands-on guidance to help the board review and compare various estimates and ensured that all incentive calculations were accurate.

The upgrade project replaced 3,000 lamps and fixtures building-wide including corridors, stairwells and common rooms as well as the rooftop. In the garage, new LED T8 tubes were also equipped with state-of-the-art sensors in each parking stall, which raises the light level automatically when motion is detected, reducing energy waste and making residents feel safer. The annual savings of $77,300 is the equivalent of taking 107 homes completely off the grid.

“It seems that every year condo fees are on the rise. The board and management partnered to try to control those costs but oftentimes external pressures such as an increase in utilities usage and costs can cause them to rise. At MRCM we never forget that the communities we manage are places people call home, and the work we do directly impacts their quality of life and the appreciation of their property values,” stated Ernest Brock, MRCM senior project manager. “Upgrading to LED lighting not only helps our residents but it guarantees that we are doing everything possible to be environmentally conscious. This community has a very engaged board and they worked hand in hand with management to ensure this project was a huge success.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

