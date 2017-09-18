PONCE, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – The fourth major Atlantic hurricane of the year, Maria, strengthened into a rare Category 5 storm, as it churned through the eastern Caribbean, bearing down on the tiny island nation of Dominica while on a likely collision course with the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump campaign adviser was wiretapped under secret court orders: CNN - September 18, 2017
- Maria intensifies to rare Category 5 hurricane in Caribbean - September 18, 2017
- Trump adviser says without new terms, U.S. still leaving climate pact - September 18, 2017