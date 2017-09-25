MarketAxess Approved as Recognised Market Operator By Monetary Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:MKTX), the operator of a leading global electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services, today announced approval by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO).

This approval marks a significant milestone for the continuing growth of MarketAxess in the region as Asian-based investor and dealer clients are rapidly adopting the efficiencies electronic trading solutions can bring to the market, with the number of active firms in Asia growing over 50% in the last 12 months.

“MarketAxess has a track record of repeated innovation in fixed income products, including our all-to-all Open Trading marketplace,” says Christophe Roupie, Head of Europe and Asia for MarketAxess and Trax. “We are deeply committed to our growing community of buy- and sell-side clients across the globe and recognise the unique opportunity in Asia. Receiving our RMO approval further demonstrates our commitment to expanding our business in the region and investing in local capabilities. We are looking forward to strengthening our footprint in Asia and demonstrating our abilities to making the markets more efficient and liquid.”

MarketAxess has offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, serving the institutional fixed income community through a deep pool of liquidity in hard-currency and local-market debt. MarketAxess supports 22 global local currency markets, including Asia local-market trading in Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Chinese Yuan. MarketAxess also recently reported that during the second quarter of 2017, the first trades in Chinese Government Bonds were completed on the platform.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to efficiently trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using MarketAxess’ patented trading technology. Over 1,200 institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are active users of the MarketAxess trading platform, accessing global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities. MarketAxess also offers a number of trading-related products and services, including: market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. Through its Trax® division, MarketAxess also offers a range of pre- and post-trade services, including trade matching, regulatory transaction reporting and market and reference data, across a range of fixed-income products. Trax is the trading name of Xtrakter Ltd., a MarketAxess group company.

MarketAxess maintains its headquarters in New York and has offices in London, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

