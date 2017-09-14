Maropost Ranks No. 3 on the 2017 PROFIT 500

Breaking News
TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Maropost No. 3 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth.

Maropost made the 2017 PROFIT 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 12,983%.

“It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year’s applicant pool was the most competitive yet,” says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. “This year’s winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada—and the world—needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these.”

“When I look at where we were last year, and where we are this year—having doubled our growth—I’m proud of what we have accomplished in the past twelve months,” says Ross Andrew Paquette, Maropost’s founder and CEO, “We’ve always been focused on providing our customers with innovation and efficiency they couldn’t find on any other platform. In the coming year, we’re continuing to power our rapid growth by expanding our product line and market reach, setting our sights on becoming number one in 2018.”

In the 2016 PROFIT 500 list, Maropost ranked No. 7, with five-year revenue growth of 6,569%. The Toronto-based sales and marketing automation company was founded in 2011, and has since received accolades from Deloitte as one of the fastest growing technology companies not only in Canada, but in all of North America, and has been consistently named as a High performer by G2 Crowd.

To learn more, visit www.maropost.com

About the PROFIT 500

For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Business
Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country’s premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada’s business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

Media contact

Kyle Standaert, Maropost, [email protected], 1.888.438.3152 ext. 221

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
