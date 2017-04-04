Mason Dansie Named Matrix Medical Network Chief Information Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix), the leading provider of in-home assessments and care management, has announced that Mr. Mason Dansie has been named the company’s chief information officer (CIO). In this position, Mr. Dansie will be responsible for leading the company’s overall information technology strategy, services and operations.

Mr. Dansie is an accomplished technology executive with nearly 20 years of wide-ranging experience in the healthcare industry. In 2015, he joined Matrix as chief technology officer, leading the introduction of new technologies for the company, including highly flexible field technology platforms across multiple products and services. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dansie led IT development for a variety of healthcare verticals including consumer web, wellness and disease management, assessment services and chronic care management.

“Mason has a unique grasp of how to leverage new technologies within healthcare settings and we are fortunate to have him in this expanded leadership position,” said Mr. Walt Cooper, Matrix chief executive officer. “Mason’s proven experience leading change will ensure our IT team continues to drive innovation, simplification and efficiency to create greater value for our customers and their members.”

“As Matrix transforms into a broader healthcare services company, we are focused on empowering our customers with innovative technical solutions that support their business objectives and enable them to serve their members in new ways,” said Mr. Dansie. “Matrix is well positioned to leverage innovative technology platforms to continue to differentiate itself in the industry and drive customer success, and I’m excited to continue to help lead that transformation.”

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides in-home assessments and comprehensive care management services to health plan members that improve health outcomes. Using an advanced technology platform, Matrix providers visit with health plan members in their homes to obtain a deeper understanding about how to best support the members’ care needs. This information is used to ensure that provider and health plan services are best aligned with the needs of the member, resulting in better overall health outcomes. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans across the country. Matrix is a joint venture between Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

