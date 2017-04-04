Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mason Dansie Named Matrix Medical Network Chief Information Officer

Mason Dansie Named Matrix Medical Network Chief Information Officer

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix), the leading provider of in-home assessments and care management, has announced that Mr. Mason Dansie has been named the company’s chief information officer (CIO). In this position, Mr. Dansie will be responsible for leading the company’s overall information technology strategy, services and operations.

Mr. Dansie is an accomplished technology executive with nearly 20 years of wide-ranging experience in the healthcare industry. In 2015, he joined Matrix as chief technology officer, leading the introduction of new technologies for the company, including highly flexible field technology platforms across multiple products and services.  Earlier in his career, Mr. Dansie led IT development for a variety of healthcare verticals including consumer web, wellness and disease management, assessment services and chronic care management.

“Mason has a unique grasp of how to leverage new technologies within healthcare settings and we are fortunate to have him in this expanded leadership position,” said Mr. Walt Cooper, Matrix chief executive officer. “Mason’s proven experience leading change will ensure our IT team continues to drive innovation, simplification and efficiency to create greater value for our customers and their members.”

“As Matrix transforms into a broader healthcare services company, we are focused on empowering our customers with innovative technical solutions that support their business objectives and enable them to serve their members in new ways,” said Mr. Dansie. “Matrix is well positioned to leverage innovative technology platforms to continue to differentiate itself in the industry and drive customer success, and I’m excited to continue to help lead that transformation.”

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides in-home assessments and comprehensive care management services to health plan members that improve health outcomes. Using an advanced technology platform, Matrix providers visit with health plan members in their homes to obtain a deeper understanding about how to best support the members’ care needs. This information is used to ensure that provider and health plan services are best aligned with the needs of the member, resulting in better overall health outcomes. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans across the country. Matrix is a joint venture between Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit www.matrixmedicalnetwork.com.

CONTACT: Matrix Medical Network Media Contact
Heather Rodgers: office 480.862.1887 or hrodgers@matrixhealth.net

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.