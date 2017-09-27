MatrixCare unveils multiple industry innovations to record crowd at annual Directions Conference in New Orleans

Breaking News
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MatrixCare announced today that its annual User Conference “Directions”—which took place in New Orleans last week—broke all company records in terms of client attendance, prospect attendance, and sponsoring partner attendance.

The conference combined previously separate events: The AOD User Conference (AOD was acquired by MatrixCare in December 2015), the SigmaCare User Conference (SigmaCare was acquired by MatrixCare in June 2017) and the MatrixCare Directions Conference. The event began with an exclusive invitation-only Executive Forum on Sunday, followed by two and a half days, covering 15 additional tracks with over 100 total sessions. In addition, 28 partner organizations, including many Fortune 100 companies, participated in the MatrixCare Partner Pavilion. Some highlights of the conference include:

  • The introduction of MatrixCare’s new Enterprise solution which combines Enterprise Analytics, Clinical Decision Support and the latest in Care Coordination technology that integrates MatrixCare and non-MatrixCare EHR/EMR data along with data from more than 500 telehealth devices.
  • A discussion about the future of technology with LTPAC, with a presentation from Microsoft Chief Transformation Officer for the One Commercial Partner program, James Lakes, and MatrixCare’s Chief Technology Officer, Joe Weber, showing how MatrixCare is incorporating Power BI, AI/deep-machine learning, HIPAA-compliant Skype video conferencing and other Microsoft technologies into its platforms to help organizations provide better outcomes at lower costs.
  • Unveiling of a study of CMS data showing that MatrixCare-powered providers have significantly lower readmission rates and significantly higher 5-star ratings than those using competitors’ EHR products.
  • Nearly 400 appointments in the “Genius Lab,” where attendees could schedule one-on-one consultations with MatrixCare product experts to learn how to maximize their investments in MatrixCare technology.
  • A presentation by KLAS Research on the state of the migration to value-based care and acute to post-acute interoperability.
  • An update from Dr. Jeffrey Rideout, President and CEO of Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA), on the regulatory landscape in Washington and new approaches to advancing high-quality, affordable, integrated and patient-centered care in California and how providers in other states can apply those learnings.
  • The first class of “MatrixCare Certified” professionals were recognized for their knowledge and expertise in leveraging MatrixCare solutions on behalf of their organizations.

“This was the first time that Directions has truly spanned the full-spectrum of long-term care,” explained John Damgaard, President & CEO of MatrixCare. “As in previous years, attendees were able to gain additional insight about the products they use and our roadmap for them. However, this year we drove that engagement even further by showcasing new MatrixCare solutions, many benefitting from our deep technical alliance with Microsoft. These innovations can help bend the cost/quality/access curves radically—something that is needed to make the math of US senior care work.” he added. “Directions is a great opportunity to really focus on our customers’ needs—to hear their concerns and how they are viewing the challenges of the market. Since the success of our customers is the measuring stick of our own success, listening to our customers is integral to our growth strategy.”

About MatrixCare

Ranked Best in KLAS for Long-Term Care Software in 2017, MatrixCare solutions have powered the long-term care continuum for over 30 years. MatrixCare is the largest U.S. LTPAC technology provider and the first to offer a true full-spectrum solution. Used in more than 13,000 facility-based care settings and 2,500 home care/home health and hospice organizations, MatrixCare’s solutions help skilled nursing and senior living providers, life plan communities (CCRCs), and home health organizations to prosper as we migrate to a fee-for-value healthcare system. Through its CareCommunity population care management platform, built on Microsoft Azure, MatrixCare offers the industry’s first solution for helping the emerging set of conveners and diversified LTPAC operators deliver superior care and better outcomes across the full spectrum of care. Visit www.matrixcare.com and www.carecommunity.com for more information.

MatrixCare is a registered trademark of MatrixCare.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
