KABUL (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited Kabul on Wednesday to pledge support for the government of President Ashraf Ghani, with the precarious security in the Afghan capital underlined by an attack on the airport hours after he touched down.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Mattis arrives in Afghanistan as rockets hit Kabul airport - September 27, 2017
- Interpol approves membership for State of Palestine over Israeli objections - September 27, 2017
- Louisville basketball coach Pitino placed on leave amid scandal - September 27, 2017