Max Sound: Files Regulatory Complaints To Investigate Alleged Google Related Individuals In Manipulative Trading Practices and Abusive Naked Short Selling

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Max Sound Corporation (MAXD) (OTC:MAXD) has and is being victimized by Manipulative Trading Practices and Abusive Naked Short Selling for the past three years with the culprit’s objective to lower the price and harm the Company.

According to an informant, Google Inc. related individuals have allegedly participated in Manipulative Trading Practices and Abusive Naked Short Selling. Max Sound has consistently tracked its shares traded and received many reports during the three year period from shareholders who experienced acquiring shares in the open market and each time immediately after bidding for stock and having their orders filled, within seconds after receiving their confirmation from their brokerage, offers were lowered below their purchase price. On hundreds of occasions, investors report being filled at prices below their bid price and Level 2 consistently demonstrates this manipulative behavior.

Max Sound has now registered complaints related to these activities with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

“We consistently monitor our investor base and they clearly have no interest in regularly being offered stock at prices below what they are bidding or willing to pay. In our opinion, this is just one more way that Google continues to Be Evil,” states John Blaisure, Max Sound’s CEO. “We anxiously await any regulatory findings in this matter and look forward to the culprits being brought to justice.”

Max Sound has been in multiple lawsuits with Google, Inc. since 2014. Most recently, the Company’s Law firm of Buether Joe & Carpenter LLC filed a Fourth Amended Complaint against Defendants Google, Inc., Flux Factory, Inc., Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Sebastian Thrun, Eric “Astro” Teller, Michelle Kaufmann, Jennifer Carlile, Augusto Roman, Nicholas Chim, and DOES 1-100. The fourth amended filing is a Motion for Leave to add Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) pursuant to 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961, et seq. RICO claim links: http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/max-sound-amended-filing-against-google-adds-racketeering-influenced-corrupt-organization-otc-pink-maxd-2227796.htm Download the filing from the court here: Amended Complaint or download entire motion from BJC here: Share File

Max Sound also recently committed to lead a Coalition against the Internet Giant: https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/08/09/1082613/0/en/Max-Sound-Commits-To-Lead-Anti-Google-Coalition.html

About Max Sound Corporation: As creators of the acclaimed MAX-D HD Audio, Max Sound can provide a better solution for Audio, Video and Data transmissions. Max Sound Corporation is the company that brings forth technologies for the betterment of our world, including being co-owners of the Optimized Data Transmission Technology patent portfolio. Max Sound®, MAXD® and MAX-D Audio Perfected® and HD Audio® are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, please visit http://maxd.audio.

Max Sound Representation:

G. Robert Blakey: George Robert Blakey is an American attorney and law professor. He is best known for his work in connection with drafting the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and for scholarship on that subject.

Buether Joe & Carpenter: Buether Joe & Carpenter, LLC is an intellectual property and commercial litigation boutique law firm focusing on patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret, and unfair competition lawsuits, as well as antitrust, contract and other business disputes for both plaintiffs and defendants. BJC offers clients the expertise of attorneys with decades of experience in handling complex litigation in an effective and efficient manner. For more information, visit www.bjciplaw.com.

Christian, Smith & Jewell: Christian, Smith & Jewell (CSJ) stands out as a premier law firm in the Houston legal community. CSJ takes pride in handling tough cases, both large and small in state and federal courts across the United States and abroad. CSJ excels in all types of civil litigation, including shareholder and partnership disputes, stock fraud, commercial, oil and gas, real estate, lender liability/debtor litigation, loan work outs, director’s liability litigation/arbitration, structured settlements, construction law, personal injury, and international arbitration/litigation. For more information, visit www.csj-law.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Max Sound’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the company’s cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Max Sound disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Max Sound Corporation and its Affiliates on its website http://maxd.audio or at http://www.sec.gov.

