Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – A ruthless Floyd Mayweather scored a 10th round technical knockout over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Saturday, the American cementing his legacy as an all-time boxing great with his 50th win in as many fights.
