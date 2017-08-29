McEwen Mining and Primero Sign Definitive Agreement

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSX:MUX) (“McEwen”) is pleased to announce that it has signed the binding definitive agreement with Primero Mining Corp. for the purchase of its Black Fox Complex in the world-famous gold mining region of Timmins, Canada. The agreed purchase price is $35 million, subject to closing adjustments. Closing of the transaction is anticipated in late-September.

Key benefits of this transaction to McEwen Mining shareowners:

Production and Resource Growth

Strategically increases our gold production by 50,000 ounces in 2018 and significantly increases our gold resources in the Timmins region. Furthermore, excess mill and tailings capacity provide the capability to increase future production.

Management and Operational Readiness

Establishes a base of operations with an experienced and skilled site management and workforce who will operate and advance development of these assets and the Timmins properties recently acquired from Lexam VG Gold. Combined these properties include seven development and exploration stage projects.

Exploration Potential

The property is located along a prime 4.5 mile (7 km) section of the Destor-Porcupine Fault, which is host to many world-class gold deposits. It is already well-endowed with the Black Fox Mine, and the Grey Fox and Froome deposits; and has geologic traits that make it prospective to grow the existing deposits and for additional discoveries.

About McEwen Mining (www.mcewenmining.com)

McEwen Mining has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a high growth gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen Mining’s principal assets consist of the San José mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest), the El Gallo Gold mine and El Gallo Silver project in Mexico, the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the Timmins projects in Canada and the Los Azules copper project in Argentina.

McEwen Mining has a total of 312 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 25% of the Company.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information pertaining to production guidance for the Black Fox Complex contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. Nathan Stubina. Technical information pertaining to geology and exploration contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. Sylvain Guerard. Both Mr. Stubina and Mr. Guerard, are officers of the Company who are a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (the “Company”) estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, factors associated with fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks related to fluctuations in mine production rates, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. The Company’s dividend policy will be reviewed periodically by the Board of Directors and is subject to change based on certain factors such as the capital needs of the Company and its future operating results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption “Risk Factors”, for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.