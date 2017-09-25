Media Alert: QuickLogic to Participate in Shanghai FD-SOI Forum Panel

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, has been invited to be on the FD-SOI Design and Application panel in Shanghai. This 5th Shanghai FD-SOI Forum is focused on IoT, Ultra Low Power pervasive computing, smart driving, mixed signal, and RF.

Mr. Rajiv Jain, VP of Operations, QuickLogic Corporation, will be participating in the panel discussion entitled “FD-SOI Design and Applications.” The panel will be moderated by

Dr. Wayne Dai, Chairman, President and CEO of VeriSilicon. Mr. Jain will be joined by industry leaders from NXP, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, UC Berkeley, ST Microelectronics, Silvaco and Huami.

Panel Discussion Information

Tuesday, September 26, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pudong Kerry Hotel, Shanghai

https://soiconsortium.eu/events/september-26th-2017-shanghai-fd-soi-forum/

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company’s embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

