Meeami Technologies Enables Amazon Alexa Voice Services (AVS) and Voice Internet of Things (IoT) on NVIDIA Jetson

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meeami Tech, the leader in IP Communications and Voice IoT, today announced the integration of Meeami’s industry-leading ClearVoice voice enhancement software solution on the NVIDIA Jetson platform for AI computing at the edge. ClearVoice vastly improves automatic speech recognition (ASR) for voice command and control user interfaces (UI), and artificial intelligence (AI) driven natural language processing (NLP) found in services such as AVS, Cortana and Google Assistant.

ClearVoice is an advanced software solution for Voice IoT applications that enables superior voice recognition in far-field and noisy environments via patented voice signal processing algorithms for multi-microphone beamforming, noise cancellation (NC), acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and automatic gain control (AGC). ClearVoice offers broad hardware platform support and highly optimized CPU and memory utilization for easy system integration with reduced cost and complexity. It supports single microphone and arrays from 2 up to 8 or more microphones.

The NVIDIA Jetson family of products makes it possible to deploy AI capabilities to intelligent edge devices providing unparalleled performance and efficiency.

“The last decade has been focused on touch as the revolutionary UI. The next decade of UI improvements will be focused on voice and natural language processing (NLP) as voice as a user interface moves into the mainstream across a variety of IoT applications such as smart home, wearables, connected car, enterprise, and vertical and industrial applications,” noted Doug Makishima, chief operating officer for Meeami Tech. “This integrated solution with NVIDIA Jetson will enable OEMs to add high-quality voice UI ASR and voice AI assistant capability such as Amazon’s Alexa, quickly and cost-effectively to their products.”

“NVIDIA GPUs and AI are transforming many markets, including speech processing,” said Murali Gopalakrishna, head of product management, Intelligent Machines at NVIDIA. “Voice has emerged as an important user interface and NVIDIA is always in search of new innovations like ClearVoice to improve the user experience.”

About Meeami Technologies

Meeami Technologies, a spin-off of the former media processing and real-time communications group of Imagination Technologies, is the recognized leader in IP Communications and Voice IoT technology platforms for voice, video and messaging applications. To see how Meeami is helping top-tier OEM, IC and carrier customers, with embedded software, mobile apps and end-to-end communications solutions, see www.meeamitech.com.

CONTACT: Contact Doug Makishima Chief Operating Officer Meeami Technologies Tel: +1.925.271.5820 Email: [email protected]