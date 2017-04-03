Meet Your Match® through the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, April 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Looking for that special someone who enjoys long walks on the beach, or cuddling up with a good book? The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society invites you to drop by your local animal centre to Meet Your Match®.

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a pet, the Ontario SPCA has you covered with the best matchmaking tool around. The Meet Your Match program won’t let you go home without knowing who’s in that carrier or on that leash. A program of the ASPCA, Meet Your Match is the only method in existence today that evaluates an animal’s behaviour and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so that you can take home a pet you can really click with.

Meeting your match is as simple as completing a quick adopter survey before visiting your local Ontario SPCA animal centre. The survey will assign you a colour based on your preferences and lifestyle. On your visit to your local Ontario SPCA animal centre, you will be given a purple, orange or green guest pass to match with the pets who might suit you best. You don’t always have to go with your own colour, but at least you’ll know who you’re mixing with!

“With Meet Your Match, you’ll find the dog or cat that suits your personality and way of life,” says Tonya Martin, Director, Animal Centres & Humane Programming, Ontario SPCA. “Even if you’re not ready to adopt, we challenge you to take the survey anyway. It’s fun, insightful and the results might just surprise you.”

To take the adopter survey and learn more about Meet Your Match, visit www.meetyourmatch.ontariospca.ca.

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society:

Protecting animals since 1873, Ontario SPCA is Ontario’s Animal Welfare organization. A registered charity comprised of over 50 Communities.

Since 1919, when Ontario’s first Animal Welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA, with the help of its Communities, has been entrusted to maintain and enforce Animal Welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA Agents and Inspectors with police powers to do so.

Ontario SPCA provides leadership in animal welfare innovations including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the Provincial Education and Animal Centre.

OntarioSPCA.ca

Charitable Business Number 88969 1044 RR0002

CONTACT: Media Contact: Melissa Kosowan Ontario SPCA 289-383-5968 mkosowan@ospca.on.ca