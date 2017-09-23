Melania Trump meets Prince Harry, Trudeau, thanks U.S. Invictus team

TORONTO (Reuters) – U.S. first lady Melania Trump, on her first solo international trip on Saturday, to Toronto, met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and invited Britain’s Prince Harry to visit the White House.
