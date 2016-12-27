Melitho AB receives observation status (316/16)

On December 27, 2016, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB published a decision to delist the bond loan issued by Melitho AB from First North Bond Market. The last day of trading will be February 28, 2017.

The current rules of First North Bond Market state that a fixed income instruments may be given observation status if there are circumstances justifying the removal of the fixed income instruments from trading on First North Bond Market or if the issuer has published a decision to have its fixed income instruments removed from First North Bond Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by Melitho AB (MELITHO_01, ISIN code SE0006168258) will be given observation status.

For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Cecilia Olsson or Joakim Strid, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.