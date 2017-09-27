Meritex Hires Ray Kivett as Chief Investment Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Meritex Company hired Ray Kivett as the company’s chief investment officer, beginning September 25, 2017. Kivett is a highly experienced investment professional whose background includes roles with American Realty Advisors, Ridge Property Trust, Prudential Real Estate Investors and several other companies. His expertise will be an asset to Meritex as the fourth-generation real estate and management company continues to expand its national leasing and asset management platform throughout the U.S. Kivett will work at the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2358d14-ca73-4a48-af8c-9bfc156ff978

“During the interview process, Ray impressed us with his industry knowledge, successful track record, and sterling reputation,” says Paddy McNeely, chairman and CEO at Meritex. “We believe he is highly qualified to contribute to Meritex’s growth, and look forward to leveraging his investment experience and extensive connections within the institutional investment community.”

In his new role with Meritex, Kivett will work with Matt Wagner, director of acquisitions, on a broad range of real estate investment and development activities in Meritex’s select investment markets.

Kivett will build upon the success of Dan Williams, Meritex’s former CIO, who will be retiring in December after 29 years with the company. While at Meritex, Williams established the business as a highly qualified investor in the company’s select industrial real estate investment markets.

“While it’s extremely difficult to part with Dan Williams, we’re excited to know that Ray Kivett can help Meritex continue to grow our real estate investment and management activities nationwide,” adds McNeely.

About The Meritex Company

The Meritex Company is a fourth-generation, family owned real estate and investment company that acquires, develops, owns and operates more than 10 million square feet of commercial real estate. The spaces are primarily institutional grade, multi-tenant industrial properties. The Meritex Company is headquartered in Minneapolis and operates in eight markets — Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Phoenix.

Contacts:

Deb Berger

The Meritex Company

[email protected]

651-855-9680

Catherine Roman

Pineapple RM

[email protected]

262-510-5624