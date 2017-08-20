BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized Turkey’s use of an Interpol arrest warrant to detain a German writer in Spain, telling an election town hall event on Sunday that this amounted to abuse of the international police agency.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Merkel attacks Turkey’s ‘misuse’ of Interpol warrants - August 20, 2017
- Tens of thousands protest in Hong Kong over jailing of democracy activists - August 20, 2017
- Barcelona van attack suspect may have crossed into France: Spanish police - August 20, 2017