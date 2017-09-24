BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office on Sunday but will have to build an uneasy coalition to form a German government after her conservatives haemorrhaged support in the face of a surge by the far-right.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump weighs replacement to travel ban - September 24, 2017
- NFL players, owners defy Trump on anthem protests as feud ramps up - September 24, 2017
- Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right - September 24, 2017