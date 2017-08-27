Merkel has no regrets over refugee policy despite political cost

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she has no regrets about her 2015 decision to open the country’s borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees and added she will not be deterred from campaigning by angry hecklers.
