Merkel’s rivals narrow gap slightly ahead of TV debate

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD) slightly narrowed the gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in a poll published on Sunday, only hours before the center-right leader will face her challenger Martin Schulz in a television debate.
