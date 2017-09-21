Metsä Board issues EUR 250 million notes due 2027

Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange Release 21 September 2017 at 5 pm EEST



Metsä Board Corporation (the “Company”) issues senior unsecured notes in the amount of EUR 250 million (the “New Notes”). The New Notes mature on 29 September 2027, bear a fixed annual interest at the rate of 2.750 per cent and have an issue price of 99.664 per cent.

An application will be made for the New Notes to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The funds from the issue of the New Notes will be used for partial redemption of Company’s outstanding EUR 225,000,000 notes due 2019 and for general corporate purposes.

Danske Bank A/S and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) act as Joint Lead Managers for the issue of the Notes.



Additional information:

Jussi Noponen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 10 465 4913

Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 976 333



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.

The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company’s sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

