Metso’s Nomination Board to consist of representatives of Solidium, Cevian Capital, Varma and Ilmarinen

Metso’s Nomination Board to consist of representatives of Solidium, Cevian Capital, Varma and Ilmarinen

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, September 4, 2017 at 16:15 EEST

Representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in Metso’s shareholder register as of September 1, 2017 are elected to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board along with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mikael Lilius, as an expert member.

The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals covering the composition of the Board of Directors and remuneration of the Board members to the next Annual General Meeting.

According to the shareholder register, Metso Corporation’s four largest shareholders on September 1, 2017 were:

– Solidium Oy ( 22,374,869 shares and votes, or 14.88% of share capital and votes),

– Cevian Capital Partners Ltd (20,813,714 shares and votes, or 13.84% of share capital and votes),

– Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,698,465 shares and votes, or 2.46% of share capital and votes) and

– Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,257,892 shares and votes, or 2.17% of share capital and votes).

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

www.metso.com, www.twitter.com/metsogroup



Further information:

Aleksanteri Lebedeff, General Counsel, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3240

Metso Corporation

Eeva Sipilä

CFO

Juha Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

Media

www.metso.com