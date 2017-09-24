Mexicans pray as hope fades for quake victims, toll hits 319

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexicans packed churches on Sunday to pray for the victims of the country’s deadliest quake in 32 years as rescue teams searched against the odds for any survivors trapped under rubble six days after the tremor shook Mexico City and nearby states.
