MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Saturday defended free trade and young migrants in the United States, saying his government would not accept insults against “national dignity” from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Justice Department affirms no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump - September 2, 2017
- Mexico president vows to defend NAFTA, nation’s ‘dignity’ - September 2, 2017
- Largest wildfire in Los Angeles history forces hundreds to evacuate - September 2, 2017