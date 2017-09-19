Mexico quake kills at least 42 in Morelos state, 5 in Mexico state

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – At least 42 people were killed in Morelos state after a powerful earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday, Governor Graco Ramizez said, bring the toll from the disaster to 49.
