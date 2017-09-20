Mexico rescuers work into night to save trapped girl as quake toll tops 230

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican rescuers on Wednesday labored for a second night amid the rubble to save possible survivors of the country’s most lethal earthquake in a generation, including a girl trapped under a school in Mexico City, as the death toll exceeded 230.
