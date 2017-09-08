JUCHITAN, Mexico (Reuters) – At least 60 people died when the most powerful earthquake to hit Mexico in over eight decades tore through buildings and forced mass evacuations in the poor southern states of Oaxaca and Chiapas, triggering alerts as far away as Southeast Asia.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Millions in Florida evacuate as Hurricane Irma pounds Cuba, heads north - September 8, 2017
- Mexico’s strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens in the poor south - September 8, 2017
- Republicans see tax reform complicated by Trump deal with Democrats - September 8, 2017