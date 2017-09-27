Microsoft search engine Bing to focus on PC search market: CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Wednesday the company’s search engine, Bing, will focus on expanding in the PC search market after losing its deal with Apple Inc’s voice assistant Siri.
