Mika Majoinen appointed Kesko’s EVP, Group General Counsel and a member of the Group Management Board

Mika Majoinen, 53, Master of Laws, has been appointed Kesko Group General Counsel, a position he will take up on January 1, 2018. He will also become a member of Kesko’s Group Management Board.

Mika Majoinen has had a long career in the Kesko Group. Since 2005, he has worked as Company Secretary for Kesko’s Board of Directors and its Committees as well as the Group Management Board. Prior to that he worked for almost 10 years as a lawyer in the Building and Home Improvement Trade and Agricultural Trade businesses. Before transferring to that position, Majoinen had worked in Kesko’s Legal Affairs Department from 1990.

Kesko’s current Group General Counsel, EVP Anne Leppälä-Nilsson will retire on 31 December 2017, in accordance with her contract.

