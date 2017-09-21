Milestone Exceeded by dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology: Initial PIT Group Test Results Show Emission Reductions – NOx Reduced by 46.1%

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from independent PIT Group testing on our HG1 unit. The PIT Group is perceived to be the transport industry gold standard testing organization.

PIT Group report states, “The results are showing significant decreases in emission levels between baseline and final measurements, of almost half for carbon monoxide (CO), total hydrocarbons (THC), and for mono-nitrogen oxides (NOx).”

Testing verified that the HydraGEN™ HG1 unit reduced emissions of CO by 48.1%, THC by 50.0%, and NOx by 46.1%, all of which exceeded our estimates. This points to dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology providing a clear path to benefit our clients within the International Carbon Economy (carbon credits).

World governments along with engine manufacturers have been striving to achieve these levels of reduction with limited results. Nerve agents such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) are generated when diesel fuels are burned, and they are not only affecting human health, but also destroy the earth’s atmosphere more as compared to carbon dioxide (CO2).

The test vehicle was a 2014 International Prostar unit with Cummins ISX15 engine rated at 336 kW (450hp) @ 1800 rpm. It had an Eaton Fuller 18-speed transmission connected to a MT40-14X*D differential. Tests were performed at the Transport Canada Motor Vehicle Test Centre located at 100 rue du Landais, Blainville (QC), Canada, J7C 5C9, which is presently operated by PMG Technologies. The tests were conducted on the BRAVO high-speed test track, a high-banked, parabolic oval, with the length of 6.66 km (4.15 miles). The emission measurements were performed on the ALPHA low-speed test track, a parabolic oval with the length of 6.88 km (4.28 miles). The testing program was based respectively on the TMC Fuel Consumption Test Procedure – Type II, RP 1102A (TMC 2016a), and CFR (Code of Federal Regulation), Title 40 Part 1065, Engine Testing Procedures, Part 1065 – Subpart J PEMS Testing (CFR 2008). The originally planned SAE J1321 Type II test was changed to the protocols above (i.e. TMC and CFR) due to inclement weather on the first day of the test. The TMC protocol allows for inclement weather whereas the SAE protocol does not.

While the truck was operated for 36 days, this operation was not continuous as had been planned in order to decarbonize the engine with the HG1 unit. As a consequence, the test engine did not meet the necessary planned break-in requirements for achieving expected fuel efficiency, but such break-in is not required to realize emission reductions.

In consultation with the PIT Group, it was mutually agreed that the testing for fuel consumption would continue for an additional 4-6 weeks on this exact test truck in order for the engine to reach the break-in threshold requirements.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, states, “The reduction of NOx by 46.1% exceeded our expectations and further solidifies the potential for dynaCERT’s technology to change the world. NOx is one of the deadliest gases emitted from diesel engines and one of the most elusive challenges to rectify. United Nations, World Governments and engine manufacturers having been striving to achieve these levels of reduction.”

About PIT Group

PIT Group is an unbiased, neutral testing organization that helps manufacturers and fleet managers provide and select the best technologies to reduce costs and environmental impact. PIT Group evaluates technologies that promote efficient energy use in the commercial transportation, municipal and transit industries across North America. Website: www.thepitgroup.com.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. Our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these additives through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is currently in use with on-road applications. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

