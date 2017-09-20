Milestone Group PLC : Directorate changes

MILESTONE GROUP PLC

(“Milestone” or the “Company”)

Directorate Changes

Milestone (AIM:MSG), the AIM and Social Stock Exchange quoted provider of digital media and technology, announces the resignation of Deborah White, Chief Executive Officer, and the appointment of Mr Edward Guy Meyer to the Board as Business Development Director with immediate effect.

Resignation of Deborah White

Deborah White, who joined the Board as CEO in 2008, has guided the Company through extensive changes and developments, overseeing the transformation of the Company from analogue broadcasting to being a provider of digital and technology solutions.

With the growing market interest in the Fintech and media publishing capabilities offered by the Company’s subsidiary Nexstar, Deborah believes that this is a good time for her to step aside to allow a new Board to take the Company forward. Tony Sanders, Milestone’s Technical and Operations Director, will act as Interim CEO until a replacement CEO with suitable experience in the new direction has been appointed.

As part of the refocusing of the business, the Board no longer considers the Passion Project to fit within the new Company strategy. It has therefore been agreed that Deborah White will purchase the IP and assets of the Passion Project for a nominal sum (the “Purchase”).

The Purchase is deemed to be a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13, the directors independent of the Purchase, having consulted with the Company’s nominated adviser believe the terms of the Purchase are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

The Board would like to thank Deborah for all her efforts over the last 9 years and wish her every success in the future.

Appointment of Edward Guy Meyer

The Board announces that Mr Edward Guy Meyer has been appointed as Business Development Director with immediate effect.

Mr Meyer previously operated “Firebelly” his own cross-platform marketing agency. He has led numerous teams across traditional and digital media and is experienced in all aspects of business from strategy formulation, sales and marketing through to operations, finance and talent.

Mr Meyer has worked in Australasia, Europe & the US and has experience in diagnosing systemic issues and delivering change programmes across a wide range of businesses, working at board and middle-management levels to ensure significant return on investment for clients.

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Edward Guy Meyer, aged 58, has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past 5 years:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Blockchain Content Distribution Ltd 351 Richmond Road Ltd Momentum Media Consultancy Ltd Firebelly Creative Ltd Okullo Employee Benefit Company Scheme Ltd Firebelly Digital Ltd Okullo plc The Firebelly Consultancy Ltd More To Life Foundation CIC

Mr Meyer was appointed a director of Okullo plc on 6 February 2015. On 6 July 2016 Okullo completed a company voluntary arrangement.

Mr Meyer holds 5,458,291 ordinary shares, representing 0.3% of the Company’s issued ordinary share capital and 2,500,000 warrants in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information: