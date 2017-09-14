Millennial Lithium Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Public Offering to C$10 million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Millennial Lithium Corp. (“Millennial” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:ML) (Frankfurt:A3N2:GR) (OTCQB:MLNLF), is pleased to announce that it has amended the terms of its previously announced public offering of units (“Units”) of the Company (the “Offering”) to increase the size of the Offering from C$5,000,000 to C$10,00,000, or from 4,000,000 Units to 8,000,000 Units.

Under the revised terms of the Offering, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Agent”) has agreed to act as an agent of the Company on a commercially reasonable efforts basis in connection with the offering of up to 8,000,00 Units at a price of $1.25 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for up to $10,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a “Common Share“) of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share (each a “Warrant Share“) for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering (the “Closing“) at an exercise price of $1.50.

The Company has agreed to grant the Agent an over-allotment option (the “Over–allotment Option”) exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days from the Closing to acquire up to an additional 1,200,000 Units (the “Additional Units”) at the Offering Price and/or up to an additional 600,000 additional warrants at a price of $0.07 per warrant. The Over-allotment Option is solely for the purpose of covering any over-allocation position, if any and for market stabilization purposes.

The Company intends to file a (final) short form prospectus to qualify the distribution of the 8,000,000 Units under the Offering with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and additional provinces of Canada other than Quebec.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 26, 2017 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund ongoing development and exploration activities, and for general corporate purposes.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

To find out more about Millennial Lithium Corp., please contact investor relations at (604) 662-8184 or email [email protected]

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

“Farhad Abasov”

CEO, Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 an applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$, fluctuations in the market for lithium, changes in exploration costs and government royalties or taxes in Argentina and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Suite 2000 – 1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC Canada V6E 2K3

Tel: 604-662-8184 Fax: 604-602-1606

www.millenniallithium.com