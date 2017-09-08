Millions in Florida evacuate as Hurricane Irma pounds Cuba, heads north

HAVANA (Reuters) – Hurricane Irma lashed Cuba as it roared toward Florida on Friday after hitting the eastern Caribbean with its devastatingly high winds, killing 21 people and leaving catastrophic destruction in its wake.
