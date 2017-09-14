Milost Global Inc. (Milost) announces the appointment of Dr. Chin Yew Seah as Head of Milost Asia

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milost Global Inc. announces the appointment of Dr Chin Yew Seah as Head of Milost Asia. Based in Hong Kong and effective from 1 October 2017, Dr. Seah will be reporting to Bernard Yaw, Global Head of Operations. He will be responsible for the continued development of Milost in the Asia Pacific region including Hong Kong, China PRC, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, Indo China countries, Australia, New Zealand, amongst others. He will also be a member of Milost’s Executive Committee and Senior Partner. He will be working from Milost’s Asia Headquarters, Two International Financial Centre, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong.

Bernard Yaw, Senior Partner, President & COO, comments: “We are thrilled to have Dr. Seah joined our rapidly growing team in Asia, bringing with him invaluable investment management experience along with extensive knowledge of the challenges and opportunities offered by the region. Our focus as a Fund is on growing Investments and buyouts through geographical expansion, target segmentation and further strengthening our service offering. Asia is a key market for us and with Dr Seah on board, we will work to accelerate our expansion in Asia. Today, thanks to these efforts we will have a growing presence in the region, providing companies in Asia with smart capital.”

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Seah, Head of Asia, says, “What is appealing to me is Milost’s unique investment philosophy and global network with HQ in New York, regional offices in Los Angeles, Johannesburg and now in Hong Kong with expansion plan in the near term in London, Toronto and Sydney. To have the opportunity to provide equity funding and financing to these Asian companies and also to bring them to the US Capital Market is the key differentiator. I am very honoured and proud to be associated with Milost’s leadership and global network. I am very confident that Asia will be very receptive to Milost’s products and services”.

Dr Chin Yew Seah is based in Hong Kong and he has over 20 years in private equity and investment banking experience in Asia, having worked in Tokyo, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong. He is a former CEO of Hemes Capital Limited, an Asian focused private equity firm from 2006 to 2016. He was also President & CEO of Stockmartnet Holdings Limited a Hong Kong based publicly traded Securities Brokerage House. He also served as the CEO of Japan Asial Limited, a publicly traded multinational company with operations in Japan, China and South East Asia. He also served as the Deputy Head of Capital markets for Asia at a Multinational German Investment bank.

Managing Partner & CEO of Milost Global Inc., Mandla J. Gwadiso “It is time for Milost to spread its wings as a testament of what is to come, as we continue to seek growth at a global scale, we will continue to tag along great talent such as Dr Seah. I am very excited because his private equity experience combined with his large network of business and government contacts in Asia will position Milost for the intended growth. That being said, we welcome Dr Seah as part of our global leadership team at Milost.”

Milost Global Inc is an American Private Equity firm that is headquartered in New York City, with more than $25 billion in committed capital. Milost is at the intersection of creative investing and value creation. Milost is also a provider of alternative capital, mezzanine finance, and alternative lending to a broad range of industries across the globe including Technology, Transport, Cannabis, Education, Distribution, Mining, Oil & Gas, Financial Services, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Alternative Energy and Infrastructure Development. www.milostglobal.com

