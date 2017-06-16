ST. PAUL, Minn. (Reuters) – A Minnesota police officer was acquitted on Friday in the slaying of a black motorist he shot five times during a traffic stop last year, in an incident that drew national attention after the victim’s girlfriend live-streamed the bloody aftermath on social media.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Minnesota patrolman acquitted in traffic-stop slaying of black motorist - June 16, 2017
- Trump owes lenders at least $315 million, disclosure shows - June 16, 2017
- Trump rolls back parts of what he calls ‘terrible’ Obama Cuba policy - June 16, 2017