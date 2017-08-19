Mnuchin tells Yale classmates: Trump does not equate neo-Nazis with peaceful protesters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Urged by his Yale University classmates to resign as treasury secretary following President Donald Trump’s response to a white nationalist protest, Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he would stay in office and that Trump “in no way, shape or form” equates neo-Nazis with peaceful protesters.
