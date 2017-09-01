Mobilise Technology and iPass to Provide Global Wi-Fi Service to mobilcom-debitel

Breaking News
LONDON, REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. and BÜDELSDORF, Germany, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobilise, a global leader in providing consultancy, software and managed services to the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market, and iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, have announced they will be providing a new global Wi-Fi service to mobilcom-debitel.

mobilcom-debitel – part of the freenet Group – is one of the largest independent German telecommunications providers. The new Wi-Fi service aims to further enhance the connectivity options mobilcom-debitel provides to its around 12 million mobile subscribers. In addition, by offloading data from cellular networks to Wi-Fi, mobilcom-debitel will be able to improve the overall connectivity experience for its customers.

Mobilise will be delivering the Wi-Fi solution to mobilcom-debitel by using the iPass SmartConnect™ SDK.  This will enable mobilcom-debitel to provide its mobile subscribers with simple and secure Wi-Fi access at millions of hotspots worldwide. The global Wi-Fi service will be offered to mobilcom-debitel’s postpaid customers via an option that can be added to any mobilcom-debitel tariff plan. Additionally, the global Wi-Fi service will be included in selected tariff plans.

“We’re excited that mobilcom-debitel has chosen us to deliver a new Wi-Fi experience for its customers.  This is a further demonstration of the value that telecommunications providers see in Wi-Fi,” said Hamish White, founder and CEO of Mobilise Technology. “The German market is very competitive, and global Wi-Fi will give mobilcom-debitel a great way to stand out and offer an enhanced connectivity experience to its mobile subscribers.”

“We’ve seen a growing demand in the market for Wi-Fi services that can help operators to increase revenues and reduce customer churn,” said Patricia Hume, chief commercial officer at iPass. “The iPass SmartConnect SDK makes it easier than ever for telecommunications providers to integrate Wi-Fi into their service offerings. This contract with mobilcom-debitel is further validation of the unique value proposition Mobilise and iPass are bringing to the market.”

Rickmann von Platen, managing director from mobilcom-debitel said, “We are pleased to provide the new global Wi-Fi service to our customers, enabling a worldwide digital lifestyle experience with best connectivity. We expect it to prove a highly popular service and a valuable addition to the business right from the start.”

About Mobilise

Mobilise is an established consulting and software company that provides mobility solutions for communication service providers globally, with proven expertise launching & developing solutions for MVNOs. With offices in the UK, Spain and US, and development teams in Europe and Asia, Mobilise provides clients with support across the full mobile services lifecycle, including strategy consulting, products and services development, solutions design, project management, software development and operational support services. Mobilise’s clients include both SME and blue-chip companies over five continents.

About iPass Inc.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) is a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world’s largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 62 million hotspots in more than 180 countries and territories where iPass customers have connected successfully at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect™ platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

About mobilcom-debitel

mobilcom-debitel is positioned as the digital lifestyle provider within the freenet Group. It offers a wide range of own network-independent mobile communications and data offerings, services, and other products such as the mobilcom-debitel Cloud, MusicFlat and mobilcom-debitel SmartHome. The range also includes numerous products from the German network operators, energy and accessories offers. The company offers independent, expert consultation and selection of products in over 560 branded shops, and in a broad network of retailers and electronics markets, as well as through its customer support. 

