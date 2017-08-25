Mobylife publishes 2017 Q2 Report

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 25th August, 2017

Mobylife’s 2017 Q2 Report is now available at mobylife.com at the corporate section.

Mobylife will host an investor conference call at Monday 28 August 09.00 (CET).

Dial in: +45 8111 1213

Access code: 35254552

Copenhagen, 25th August 2017

Jakob H. Kraglund

CEO

For further information on this announcement:

Martin Nyberg, CFO, tel. +45 29298200, [email protected]

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc69cf49-88fe-4da1-8257-67e646e38d09