Mobylife publishes 2017 Q2 Report

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 25th August, 2017
Mobylife’s 2017 Q2 Report is now available at mobylife.com at the corporate section.
Mobylife will host an investor conference call at Monday 28 August 09.00 (CET).
Dial in: +45 8111 1213
Access code: 35254552
Copenhagen, 25th August 2017
Jakob H. Kraglund
CEO
For further information on this announcement:
Martin Nyberg, CFO, tel. +45 29298200, [email protected]
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc69cf49-88fe-4da1-8257-67e646e38d09
