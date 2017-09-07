Monsanto fights to sell Arkansas farmers herbicide linked to crop damage

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Monsanto Co filed a petition on Thursday asking Arkansas agricultural officials to reject a proposed date next year that would end sprayings of the herbicide dicamba, which has been linked to crop damage across the U.S. farm belt.
