More protests break out in St. Louis after acquittal in police shooting

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – Protesters marched through an upscale St. Louis-area shopping mall on Saturday and the rock group U2 canceled a concert hours after police clashed with a crowd outraged over the acquittal of a white former policeman accused of murdering a black man.
