Most South Koreans doubt the North will start a war: poll

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea has ratcheted up international tension and fear with its sixth and largest nuclear test on Sunday, but South Koreans feel increasingly doubtful it would start a war, a poll showed on Friday.
