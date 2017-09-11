Breaking News
Mothercare plc

Directorate Change

Appointment of CFO

We are delighted to announce that Glyn Hughes, currently the Company’s Interim Finance Director, has been appointed as CFO Designate.  Following a handover period Glyn will be appointed as CFO and Executive Director with effect from 1 December 2017 when Richard Smothers, the current CFO, whose resignation was announced on 11 May 2017, will leave the business.

Glyn has recently returned from 10 years in Asia where he held both CEO and CFO responsibilities in the Dairy Farm Group. Prior to that, he was with Kingfisher, Tesco and KPMG.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Newton-Jones, CEO, said “I am delighted that Glyn is joining Mothercare as our Chief Financial Officer.  Glyn’s extensive international retail knowledge and finance experience will be a huge support to the team and me as our business goes through the next phase of its transition.”

Alan Parker, CBE, Chairman said “I am extremely pleased that we have found someone with the skills and leadership qualities to work with Mark and the other members of the executive management team in delivering the Company’s strategy.  Glyn will be a great asset to the Company, Board and the Executive Committee, and I look forward to working together.”

Glyn Hughes, said “I’m delighted to be part of the Mothercare team and look forward to working with our colleagues across the business to further enhance our drive to deliver sustained business growth.”

This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.

There are no further matters to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13.

