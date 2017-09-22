Mountain America Credit Union honored among Credit Union Journal’s 2017 Best Credit Union to Work For

Breaking News
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union has been named one of the 2017 Best Credit Unions to Work For. Credit Union Journal has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best credit unions.  Mountain America was ranked fourteenth, and has consistently made the list since 2014. The full Best Credit Unions to Work For list was featured in the September issue of Credit Union Journal and is available online at cujournal.com

“Mountain America’s secret to success starts from our commitment to investing in our employees,” said Pam Lewis, senior vice president human resources at Mountain America. “While the concept is simple, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication from the top down to create a culture that attracts and retains highly engaged and invested employees.”

Determining the Best Credit Unions to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step consists of evaluating each participating credit union’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best credit unions and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. 

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 680,000 members and $6.7 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 86 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com

