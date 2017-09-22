Mountain America Credit Union named one of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE

Breaking News
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have named Mountain America Credit Union one of the country’s Best Workplaces for Women. The list considered more than 400,000 employee surveys from hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the economy. The ranking gauged women’s assessment of their organizations’ culture, leadership, fairness and other elements essential for a great workplace.

“We are proud our employees named us among the best workplaces for women,” says Pam Lewis, senior vice president of human resources for Mountain America. “We strive to provide a great workplace and exceptional culture for all employees, and to be recognized by the women in our company is a special honor.”

Research from Great Place to Work has shown that women are five times more likely to plan a long-term future with their employer when they say they’re treated as full members of the team, regardless of position. The Best Workplaces for Women also set themselves apart from competitors in other important ways: 95 percent of women at these organizations describe them as friendly, and the same share say they are proud to tell others where they work.

“The Best Workplaces for Women deserve recognition for crafting environments where men and women alike can bring their best selves to work each day,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

The Best Workplaces for Women is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To find out more about becoming Great Place to Work-Certified and eligible for Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 680,000 members and $6.7 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 86 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, women, diversity, small & medium companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

 

Media Contact: 

Tony Rasmussen
801-325-6430
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
