Moving Map Display for Military Vehicles Provides Critical Navigation Information on Touchscreen

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq:KVHI), has introduced the TACNAV® Moving Map Display (MMD), offering real-time moving map technology for military vehicles. The TACNAV MMD provides an easy-to-read, easy-to-use graphical navigation capability by combining available internal or external GPS/GNSS with TACNAV’s inertial or compass-guided navigation solution.

Soldiers who once relied on grid reference alone now have the benefit of viewing a visual map on a 10-inch diagonal, high bright color display viewable in all lighting conditions. They can create, store, and activate waypoints and routes from the touchscreen, which helps increase situational awareness.

The TACNAV MMD displays position, heading, speed, cross track error, distance, and bearing to waypoint. Vehicle location and other pertinent navigation information is shown on either a satellite or topographic map stored locally on the TACNAV MMD. The information can be displayed to the vehicle commander, driver, and other occupants as required. The TACNAV MMD is capable of presenting navigation information in multiple languages, enhancing joint multinational operations.

“The display was designed for ease of use with a touchscreen that provides intuitive operation, which is a major strength on the battlefield,” says Dan Conway, executive vice president of KVH’s inertial navigation group. “Anything that increases a soldier’s situational awareness will help to keep that soldier safe. The moving map display enhances the capabilities of our widely fielded TACNAV systems, which have been helping to keep soldiers out of harm’s way for years.”

The TACNAV MMD is compatible with existing TACNAV systems including the TACNAV Light/GPS and the TACNAV 3D, and will be compatible with future TACNAV systems.

KVH’s TACNAV product line is currently in use by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, as well as many allied militaries, including Saudi Arabia, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Egypt, Botswana, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Romania, Poland, Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, and Italy.

From September 12-15, KVH is displaying the TACNAV MMD in Booth N5 160, at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), held at the ExCeL convention center in London, U.K. KVH will also display the TACNAV MMD at AUSA, in Washington, DC, from October 9-11, Booth 7443.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial guidance and stabilization applications, having sold more than 20,000 TACNAV systems and more than 100,000 fiber optic gyros. KVH is also a leading provider of solutions that bring global high-speed Internet, television, voice services, and content via satellite to mobile users at sea, on land, and in the air. KVH is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL. The company’s global presence includes offices in Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, Denmark, Hong Kong, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

KVH and TACNAV are registered trademarks of KVH Industries, Inc.

