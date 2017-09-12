Breaking News
Home / Top News / Moving Map Display for Military Vehicles Provides Critical Navigation Information on Touchscreen

Moving Map Display for Military Vehicles Provides Critical Navigation Information on Touchscreen

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq:KVHI), has introduced the TACNAV® Moving Map Display (MMD), offering real-time moving map technology for military vehicles. The TACNAV MMD provides an easy-to-read, easy-to-use graphical navigation capability by combining available internal or external GPS/GNSS with TACNAV’s inertial or compass-guided navigation solution.

Soldiers who once relied on grid reference alone now have the benefit of viewing a visual map on a 10-inch diagonal, high bright color display viewable in all lighting conditions. They can create, store, and activate waypoints and routes from the touchscreen, which helps increase situational awareness.

The TACNAV MMD displays position, heading, speed, cross track error, distance, and bearing to waypoint. Vehicle location and other pertinent navigation information is shown on either a satellite or topographic map stored locally on the TACNAV MMD. The information can be displayed to the vehicle commander, driver, and other occupants as required. The TACNAV MMD is capable of presenting navigation information in multiple languages, enhancing joint multinational operations.

“The display was designed for ease of use with a touchscreen that provides intuitive operation, which is a major strength on the battlefield,” says Dan Conway, executive vice president of KVH’s inertial navigation group. “Anything that increases a soldier’s situational awareness will help to keep that soldier safe. The moving map display enhances the capabilities of our widely fielded TACNAV systems, which have been helping to keep soldiers out of harm’s way for years.”

The TACNAV MMD is compatible with existing TACNAV systems including the TACNAV Light/GPS and the TACNAV 3D, and will be compatible with future TACNAV systems.

KVH’s TACNAV product line is currently in use by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, as well as many allied militaries, including Saudi Arabia, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Egypt, Botswana, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Romania, Poland, Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, and Italy.

From September 12-15, KVH is displaying the TACNAV MMD in Booth N5 160, at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), held at the ExCeL convention center in London, U.K. KVH will also display the TACNAV MMD at AUSA, in Washington, DC, from October 9-11, Booth 7443.

Note to Editors: For more information about TACNAV MMD, please visit the website, www.kvh.com/TACNAVMMD. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, http://www.kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.aspx.

About KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc. is a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial guidance and stabilization applications, having sold more than 20,000 TACNAV systems and more than 100,000 fiber optic gyros. KVH is also a leading provider of solutions that bring global high-speed Internet, television, voice services, and content via satellite to mobile users at sea, on land, and in the air. KVH is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL. The company’s global presence includes offices in Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, Denmark, Hong Kong, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

KVH and TACNAV are registered trademarks of KVH Industries, Inc.

For further information, please contact:
Jill Connors
Media Relations & Industry Analyst Manager
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 401 851 3824
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.