MPI – The efficacy of chemotherapy with epirubicin, one the of most used drugs in Breast Cancer can now be predicted by DRP – Poster published at ASCO

Hoersholm, Denmark, June 4th, 2017 – Medical Prognosis Institute A/S (“MPI”) today announced that the previously published abstract with DRP data for epirubicin for breast cancer is today presented as a poster on the poster session ‘Breast Cancer-Metastatic’ Board 63; Abstract 1071 on the 4th of June 2017 at 8:00 AM-11:30 AM local time/15:00-18:30 CET. The title is “Retrospective-prospective blinded evaluation predicting efficacy of epirubicin by a multigene assay in advanced breast cancer within a Danish Breast Cancer Cooperative Group (DBCG) cohort”. The DRP was significantly associated to Progression Free Survival (PFS) in a cohort of 137 metastatic breast cancer patients. PFS is a measure of the total time epirubicin can block tumor growth. The estimated median time to progression for a patient with a DRP value of 25% was 7 months versus 13 months for a patient with a DRP value of 75%. Please see abstract here abstracts.asco.org – the poster is attached to the press release.

“It is a pleasure to see the epirubicin DRP(TM) data presented at the annual ASCO meeting- These data are of great importance to MPI as our patented Epirubicin DRP(TM) is now with statistically significance validated also in clinical practice“, said Adjunct Professor Peter Buhl Jensen, M.D., CEO of MPI. “The ability to being able to predict whether the individual metastatic breast cancer patient benefits from epirubicin has the potential to improve cancer treatment for a group of patients that traditionally receives many lines of treatments. Epirubicin and doxorubicin are used in many different cancers and the DRP is of value for treatment of several tumor types as lymphoma, multiple myeloma, sarcomas, endometrial cancer and ovarian cancers,” Peter Buhl Jensen further commented.

Epirubicin is a cornerstone in the treatment of primary and advanced breast cancer. Usually about 50% will benefit with a reduction in their tumor size. Until now there has been no method to find out who will benefit and who will not. The current study looked at 135 epirubicin treatments to evaluate Medical Prognosis Institutes Epirubicin Drug Response Predictor (DRP(TM)) in-licensed by Oncology Venture. The DRP was significantly associated to Progression Free Survival (PFS). PFS is a measure of the total time epirubicin can block tumor growth. The estimated median time to progression for a patient with a DRP value of 25% was 7 months versus 13 months for a patient with a DRP value of 75%. An up-date of data on the poster showed a Hazard Ratio of 0.35 for an 80% points difference in DRP score meaning that the patient has three times longer benefit (Time to progression -TTP) of the drug at a DRP score of 90 compared to a DRP score of 10.

The result is also of high value to MPI as epirubicin response prediction is an important part of building a broader Personalized Response Prediction Compass for individual patients and for Oncology Ventures spinout 2X Oncology Inc. in developing the GSH-liposomal- doxorubicin for breast and brain cancer with our in-licensed product 2X-111.

2X-111 will be developed in two focused Phase 2 trials in metastatic Breast Cancer and in Glioblastoma in 2X Oncology Inc. a precision medicines company for Women’s Cancers – a spinout from Oncology Venture currently 92% owned by Oncology Venture

ASCO, American Society of Clinical Oncology, ANNUAL MEETING. McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) is committed to making a world of difference in cancer care. As the world’s leading organization of its kind, ASCO represents more than 40,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. The ASCO Annual Meeting is considered the premiere international forum for the presentation of scientific research and state-of-the-art education in clinical oncology. The five-day event attracts 30,000 attendees from around the world. Clinical trial results and updates presented at ASCO’s Annual Meeting represent the significant progress made each year in the fight against cancer.

About Oncology Venture Sweden AB (OV)

OV is engaged in the research and development of anti-cancer drugs via its wholly owned Danish subsidiary Oncology Venture ApS. Oncology Venture has a license to use Drug Response Prediction – DRP(TM) – in order to significantly increase the probability of success in clinical trials. DRP(TM) has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of clinical outcomes from drug treatment in cancer patients in 29 of the 37 clinical studies that were examined. The Company uses a model that alters the odds in comparison with traditional pharmaceutical development. Instead of treating all patients with a particular type of cancer, patients’ tumors genes are screened first and only those who are most likely to respond to the treatment will be treated. Via a more well-defined patient group, the risk and costs are reduced while the development process becomes more efficient.

The current product portfolio: LiPlaCis for Breast Cancer in collaboration with Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Irofulven developed from a fungus for prostate cancer and APO010 – an immuno-oncology product for Multiple Myeloma.

Oncology Venture has spun out 2X Oncology Inc. a company focused on developing precision medicine for women’s cancer with three anticancer products in pipeline and OV-SPV2 which will test and potentially develop an oral Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor from a Big Pharma the treatment of cancers.

About MPI’s multiple biomarker called Drug Response Predictor – DRP(TM)

MPI’s DRP(TM) is a tool for developing tumor-derived genetic signatures to predict which cancer patients are high likely to respond to a given anti-cancer product. The DRP(TM) has been tested in 37 trials, where 29 trials showed that drug-specific DRP(TM) Biomarkers could predict which patients responded well to the treatment. The DRP(TM) platform has amongst others been externally validated and published in collaboration with leading statisticians at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. The DRP(TM) method can be used to design the Clinical Development Plan, i.e. to select which indications are relevant for a given anti-cancer drug. In addition to this, the individual genetic patterns of patients can be analyzed as part of a screening procedure for a clinical trial to ensure inclusion of patients with a high likelihood of response to the drug. DRP(TM) builds on comparison between sensitive and resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and clinical correlates in a systems biology network. The DRP(TM) is a Big Data tool based on messenger RNA.

The DRP(TM) platform can be used in all cancer types, and has been patented for more than 60 anti-cancer drugs in the US.

About MPI

Medical Prognosis is a publicly traded international company specialized in improving cancer patients lives by developing Personalized Medicine using its unique DRP(TM) technology. MPI’s exceptional opportunity to personalize cancer treatment – begins with Breast Cancer moving on to Multiple Myeloma and Prostate Cancer as the first steps. MPI’s DRP(TM) tool has shown its ability to separate patients who benefit and who do not benefit from a specific cancer treatment. This has been shown in as many as 29 out of 37 trials, and covers more than 80 anti-cancer treatments in a wide range of cancer indications. MPI has built a significant large database with over 1,100 screened breast cancer patients and is building up a database in Multiple Myeloma to be followed by Prostate cancer in collaboration with oncologists and hematologists throughout Denmark.

For further information, please contact:

CEO, Peter Buhl Jensen, Adjunct Professor, MD, PhD Ulla Hald Buhl, IR & Communication

E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: +45 21 60 89 22 Telephone +45 21 70 10 49

This information is information that Medical Prognosis Institute A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 4th 2017.

Certified Advisor: Sedermera Fondkommission, Norra Vallgatan 64, 211 22, Malmö, Sweden

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e201a8bf-7962-46e2-a945-a7f1fb20b74c

