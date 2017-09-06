Mueller Water Products to Present at the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will present at RBC Capital Markets 2017 Global Industrials Conference. The presentation will take place Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:25 a.m. local time in Las Vegas.

The presentation will be webcast on Mueller Water Products’ website—www.muellerwaterproducts.com—and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. For more information about Mueller Water Products, visit www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Martie Edmunds Zakas Sr. Vice President – Strategy, Corporate Development & Communications 770-206-4237 [email protected]